Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $309.24 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

