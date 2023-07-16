Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABOS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $6.28 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 530,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 277,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

