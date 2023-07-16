Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 17th. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.