ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $11.51 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $78.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014488 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,205.13 or 1.00034582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01053861 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $371.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.