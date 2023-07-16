ERC20 One Day Volume Reaches $576.70 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $576.70 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.63 or 1.00024856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01021297 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $78.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

