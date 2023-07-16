Ergo (ERG) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $88.01 million and $371,074.12 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00004062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,291.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.50 or 0.00308617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.75 or 0.00837605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00544940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00062832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00124665 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,526,261 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

