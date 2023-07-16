Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00004055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $87.87 million and approximately $343,424.10 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,296.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00310793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.00832249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00546517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00062371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00118916 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,519,493 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.