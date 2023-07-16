Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.82 or 0.00062266 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $126.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,230.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00306106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.37 or 0.00828184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00545737 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00119886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,987,735 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

