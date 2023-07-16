Eukles Asset Management Sells 291 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in State Street by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 444,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

