Financial Contrast: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Savara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Volatility & Risk

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savara has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewAmsterdam Pharma $97.50 million 10.00 -$82.23 million N/A N/A Savara $260,000.00 1,351.29 -$38.15 million ($0.27) -11.41

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and Savara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Savara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and Savara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A -67.45% -33.66% Savara N/A -35.95% -28.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NewAmsterdam Pharma and Savara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Savara 0 0 2 0 3.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Savara has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma is more favorable than Savara.

Summary

Savara beats NewAmsterdam Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.