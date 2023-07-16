First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 95.3% in June

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the June 15th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $265.82 million, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.8555 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -159.09%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

