First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,047,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

