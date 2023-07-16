Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fluent has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Activity

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluent news, insider Ryan Schulke acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 272,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,170. Company insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

