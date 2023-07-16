Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Up 410.3% in June

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 410.3% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Fobi AI has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative net margin of 585.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.21%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

