Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 47,203 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $186,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $3,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $308.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $316.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

