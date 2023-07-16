Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

