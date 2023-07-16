Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

