Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Cut by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 344,603 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 4.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.