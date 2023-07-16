Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

OTCMKTS FUPEF remained flat at $33.33 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.