Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.49. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

