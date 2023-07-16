Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Price Performance
Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.49. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.90.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
