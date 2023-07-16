Garrison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $308.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

