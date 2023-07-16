Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.52. 12,775,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

