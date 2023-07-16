Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 8.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,172. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.71. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

