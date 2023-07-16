General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

