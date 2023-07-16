Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Shares of BDX opened at $259.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.24.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

