Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 659.1% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,601 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

