Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

