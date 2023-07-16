Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,975. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

