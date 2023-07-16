Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

NYSE AMP opened at $339.31 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.43 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

