Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

