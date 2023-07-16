Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Grin has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $502,391.40 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,300.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00308295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00835760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00544192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00062844 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00123827 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

