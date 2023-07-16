Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $536,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $203.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $125.51 and a 12 month high of $205.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.