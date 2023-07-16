Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 888 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $280.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

