GXChain Price Reaches $0.30 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.19 million and $789.46 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002072 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002485 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

