Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 33,049 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $135,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $308.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $316.24. The company has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

