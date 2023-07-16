Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $147.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

