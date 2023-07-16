Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,090 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average of $386.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $523.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

