Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $46,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after acquiring an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 219,712 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.41.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.