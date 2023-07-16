Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 110,666 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,666 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $97,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $341.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $343.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

