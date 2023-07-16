Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,638 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $49,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,135.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,229.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,184.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $657.72 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

