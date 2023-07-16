HC Wainwright Trims Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price to $68.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.11 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.20.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

