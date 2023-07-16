HC Wainwright Trims Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price to $68.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.45.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.11 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences
In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
