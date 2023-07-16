Head to Head Survey: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OptimumBank and Comerica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Comerica 2 5 11 1 2.58

Comerica has a consensus target price of $64.77, suggesting a potential upside of 37.03%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

4.2% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 16.02% 7.62% 0.78% Comerica 30.16% 24.34% 1.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $22.84 million 0.92 $4.02 million $0.67 4.33 Comerica $3.74 billion 1.66 $1.15 billion $9.49 4.98

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comerica beats OptimumBank on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services; and sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

