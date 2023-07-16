Head-To-Head Survey: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $2.24 billion 11.66 -$1.38 billion ($2.90) -10.53 Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 5 6 16 0 2.41 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DraftKings and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.98%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than DraftKings.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -50.42% -94.41% -32.43% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats DraftKings on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

