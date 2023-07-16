Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) vs. Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Financial Contrast

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 974.70 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Inogen $377.24 million 0.54 -$83.77 million ($3.92) -2.27

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inogen 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 401.75%. Inogen has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.97%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Inogen.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34% Inogen -24.36% -11.06% -8.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Inogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Inogen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; and related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.