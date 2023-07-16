Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $158.04 million and $1,148.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00014312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,226.73 or 1.00005786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8493889 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,153.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

