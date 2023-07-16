holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $145,917.18

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. holoride has a market cap of $13.65 million and $145,917.18 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,925.05 or 0.06360502 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01899662 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $165,963.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.