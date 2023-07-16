HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Lowered to GBX 675 at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 675 ($8.68) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 680 ($8.75) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($11.58) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.32) to GBX 1,000 ($12.87) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CICC Research raised HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $735.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.5 %

HSBC opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,718,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,592,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.