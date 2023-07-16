Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Hunting Price Performance
Shares of HNTIF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.