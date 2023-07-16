Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of HNTIF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

