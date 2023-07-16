Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $38.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Ichor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.97. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 51.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

