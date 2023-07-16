IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA remained flat at $5.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.95. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 166.15% and a negative net margin of 749.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

